GameTime Announces New Center Near Orlando

Mike Abecassis, Owner and CEO of the GameTime FEC chain, announced that they will be opening a new location in Ocoee, Fla., in the second quarter of 2017.

“The decision to have a presence in Ocoee is a result of understanding that the entire area includes residents that service Orlando,” said Abecassis. “We are a local business first and foremost; we look forward to serving the local Ocoee community and becoming a choice destination for family entertainment and dining.”

The 25,000-square-foot FEC will be located along the main thoroughfare at the West Oaks Mall, and will follow the same design concept and have similar attractions to the company’s flagship centers. GameTime is planning to install 50-plus TVs, more than a 100 new and retro arcade games, prize machines, mini bowling, a full service restaurant and full liquor bar.

“This is an upscale entertainment venue for all ages and we looked closely at their Miami location, coming away very impressed,” explains Craig Shadrix, Assistant City Manager, City of Ocoee. “We are very excited about GameTime coming to Ocoee. This is one of many exciting new announcements for the West Oaks Mall with several yet to come, and we are all committed to bringing high wage jobs to the area, which will attract quality retail and entertainment, such as GameTime.”

