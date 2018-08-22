Fromm School Coming Soon

Up and coming techs can look forward to another installment of veteran techie/teacher Randy Fromm’s Arcade School from Sept. 18-21 at Player One Amusement Group’s (P1AG) Orlando office. The four-day program covers the essentials in monitor and power-supply repair, and invites those with little to no prior electronics training for an intensive boot camp on how to get games back up and running. For $895, attendees can expect expert training in addition to receiving a digital multimeter, a soldering kit, sample components and a textbook. Lunch is provided for each day as well.

Day one covers beginning electronics principles necessary for amusement game techs, day two looks at diodes, transistors and other semiconductors. On day three attendees will learn how to solder and work with power supplies, then finish things off with a lesson on LCD monitor repair. Interested parties can register by calling or emailing Margie Hunter at 407-720-7052 or Margie.Hunter@cineplex.com.