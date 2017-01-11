From Quarters In a Pin Machine to $72.8B

Warren Buffet is well known as one of the savviest financial investors of all time, but many may not know that he has a unique connection to the coin-op world. According to Buffet’s 10 Ways To Get Rich tips, the Oracle of Omaha got his first crash course in investment as early as high school, when he and a friend purchased a pinball machine to put in a barbershop.

In 1947, Buffet and his friend purchased a used pin machine for $25 and quickly realized the potential for profit. As the quarters rolled in, Buffett and his friend purchased seven more machines to put out across town. Finally, the early venture was sold and Buffet left what could have been a lucrative career as a street operator, using his profits to buy stock. We all know how that story ends!