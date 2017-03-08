Free Inspiration (and Lunch) with PDQ

The ATM specialists at PDQ Merchant Enterprises are gearing up for the Amusement Expo and have a special event lined up. Company toppers invite all Expo attendees to listen in on a presentation by motivational speaker, author and entrepreneur Pierre Evans on Wednesday, March 15, starting at 11:45 a.m. in room D-226. The company is also providing lunch for all who attend.

Evans is the CEO of Re-Empower, LLC, a professional training and coaching service that hopes to create positive change in inner-city schools by bridging the gap between teachers and students. He and his company tell those they seek to help motivate: “Now is the time to move forward and take action. Re-empower you, your life and your destiny.”

