Foundations University Readies Pre-Expo Learning 

For the 16th consecutive year, Foundations Entertainment University (FEU) will be inviting FEC newbies to the well-vetted educational program held just before Expo. (Organizers claim over 1,350 have graduated from the program and 250 FECs got their start thanks to FEU.)

It will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Feb. 25 and 26. The two days and evenings of educational workshops will include one-on-one consultations with instructors, dinner and lunch, a free Amusement Expo pass and more.

Early bird registration ends on Jan. 31, 2018, and comes in at $395. Regular registration is $495. Learn more and register here. AAMA and AMOA’s annual Amusement Expo comes up right afterward (Feb. 27 to March 1). Learn more about the Amusement Expo right here.