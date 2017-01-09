First Foundations U Class Of 2017 Announced

The first Foundations Entertainment University class of the new year has been announced, and it could offer yet another benefit for those headed to Dallas for the Amusement Expo in March. The class will run March 12-13, and attendees also receive a free pass to the Amusement Expo along with the registration fee.

Each FEU sponsor offers scholarships to apply as well, and those interested in taking advantage of these opportunites should contact Frank “the Crank” Seninsky for more information. Early bird registration to the March FEU will cost $395, going up to $495 closer to the event. Registration and more information can be found here.

Other FEU sessions throughout the year are scheduled for May 10-12 in East Hanover, N.J., and Aug. 8-10 in Chicago.