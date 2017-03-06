Firestone to Honor Platinum Partners At Expo

Firestone Financial is inviting attendees of the Amusement Expo International to a short ceremony at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 16, honoring its “Platinum Partners.” The company selects leading manufacturers, distributors and operators based on their innovation and leadership within the industry, as well as their support of Firestone.

“Our Platinum Partner honorees demonstrate a level of initiative and ingenuity that is vital to the industry,” said Kevin Cook, AVP of Firestone. “We look forward to honoring our customers and celebrating their achievements.”

As in past years, Firestone made a contribution to the AAMA Charitable Foundation’s Honor Roll to further celebrate the honorees. The 2016 Platinum Partners are:

Manufacturers – Embed USA, TouchTunes and Vendors Exchange International.

Distributors – American Vending Sales, Amusement Distributors, Brady Starburst, H. Betti Industries, Legacy Coin-Operated Distributors, Moss Distributing, Pacific Northwest Coin Products, Specialty Coin and Shaffer Distributing.

Operators – Alligator Computer Systems, Awesome Hand Services, Dandy Amusements International, Entertainment Experts, Fritz Feiffer, Lucky Lincoln Gaming, Pinz Kingston, Service Novelty Company, Spins Bowl, Sunstar Vending and Tukwila Family Fun Center.