F2FEC Returns to The Broadmoor

The Three Amigos, organizers of the always-exceptional F2FEC conference, have announced details about 2019’s event. This, the trio’s 5th, heads to The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs once again, and invites over 225 thought-leaders from the family entertainment industry from March 5-7, 2019, to share in three days of networking and collaboration. The Three Amigos –– George Smith, Ben Jones and Rick Iceberg –– gave us a peek into the details of the show.

“Attendees who experienced any of the past four conferences understand how moving and truly unique F2FEC is for everyone involved,” said Smith, prexy of Family Entertainment Group. “Each year, we try to find an intriguing venue to stage the experience and we found that and more hosting SOUL at the Broadmoor, making the decision to return, easy and exciting,” continued Jones, FEC Specialist at Live Oak Bank. Iceberg, President of CJ Barrymore’s FEC, emphasized that, “F2 is about people and the Broadmoor showed us that they too are all about people.” F2FEC is a conference of businessmen and women from traditional FECs and bowling center owners to new concepts like trampoline parks and to hybrid markets like cinemas and casinos.

Interested attendees can contact Iceberg (rick@F2conference.com), Jones (ben@jonesdetroit.com) or Smith (geosmith4756@gmail.com) for more information.