F2FEC 2017 Wraps Up

A lovely family-style Italian meal closed out this year’s F2FEC conference at the Chateau Elan Winery and Resort in Braselton, Ga., last night (Feb. 23). Hosted by the Three Amigos – C.J. Barrymore’s Rick Iceberg, Family Entertainment Group’s George Smith and Live Oak Bank’s Ben Jones, this FEC-focused gathering didn’t disappoint with its trademark engaging presentations, candid sharing of numbers and ideas that perform well and provide new ways of thinking.

The theme of “Differentiate” continued to be built upon during day two as presenters and commenters tackled issues from motivating employees to picking the right merchandise. A highlight was Craig Wescott’s presentation about the whirlwind leap of faith his company took to buy and move the Ferris wheel from Chicago’s Navy Pier to their Parks: The Track Family Fun Park in Branson, Missouri.

Other presenters included: Phil Zacheretti of Phoenix Theatres Entertainment who talked about his move into trampoline parks; Michelle Adams who gave tips on creating immersive experiences for customers; and Bill Gladwell (“The Mentalist”) who covered how to be more effective and persuasive in your communication.

Get more details in the April issue of RePlay.