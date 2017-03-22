Expo Attendees Compete for Big I.T. Prizes

Incredible Technologies hosted a promotion on Golden Tee throughout this year’s Amusement Expo, handily customizing the flagship golf game’s competitive potential to encourage over 50 attendees to participate. Daily prizes were awarded to the best virtual golfers, while one lucky operator won a Golden Tee 2017 in a showpiece cabinet.

Expo attendees were able to visit I.T’s booth to play a special version of the popular Money Shot contest, which challenges players to take three shots from the tee and land their ball as close to a pin as possible. These contests run across the Golden Tee network daily, and award cash prizes to hundreds of players around the nation.

Competition was fierce and the three best players won a combined $1,800 in discounts, as well as raffle tickets for the showpiece cabinet. A list of the lucky winners is below.

Wednesday Winners:

$1,000 off next purchase Tracy Ferris, A & M Amusement, Augusta, Ga.

$500 off next purchase Jamie Rust, Amusement Unlimited, Eugene, Ore.

$300 off next purchase Tom Hutton, Heavenly Amusement, San Diego, Calif.

Thursday Winners:

$1000 off next purchase Derek Sanders, DAS Variety Vending & Games, Wyoming, Minn.

$500 off next purchase Jamie Rust, Amusement Unlimited, Eugene, Ore.

$300 off next purchase Charles Romero, Classic Games, Pecos, N.M.

The grand prize winner of the Golden Tee 2017 was Robert McGowan of R&M Vending in Crosby, Texas.