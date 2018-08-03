Expo 2019 Calls for Speakers

Organizers behind the annual Amusement Expo are asking for speaking proposals for the return of their next big show on March 26, 2019. The Expo Education Day will feature a wide range of presentations and organizers are looking for a similarly wide ranging group of presenters.

Proposals will be evaluated on relevance to the industry, organization and presentation, and should focus on at least one of the following tracks: people management, customer experience, business management, operations, marketing, industry trends and development.

General sessions will feature speakers covering a broad segment of attendees while the day’s breakout sessions allow for more focused topics. Proposals must be submitted by Sept. 1; final selections will be made on Sept. 30. (Presenters will be notified by Oct.15.) For more information and to register, click here. Speakers get an all-access admission to the Expo Education Day, Gala and the Expo itself.