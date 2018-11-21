Exit Reality Keeps Booth Busy At IAAPA

Exit Reality debuted its X Arc and X Hub VR solutions during IAAPA this year, reporting that their booth was busy from day one onward! The team showed off their 17′ x 17′ multiplayer area by hosting a string of tournaments for attendees to participate in. Up to four players competed constantly throughout the show, attracting crowds and a lot of attention as the competitions peaked.

The X Hub uses LIV’s mixed reality built-in V-Screen technology and Springboard’s library of games, both of which shine to VR enthusiasts. Mixed reality allows spectators to see more of the action by melding the player with the gameplay. Exit Reality plans to continue its growth into the FEC market, installing units in 10 new locations across the US by the end of 2018.