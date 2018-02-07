Excitement Building for Expo; App Online

RePlay got a call last week from Coast to Coast’s Gary Balaban who says he and the others in the Elaut Group of companies are busy getting ready for their big, combined Amusement Expo booth (#927, listed under “The Elaut Group” in the February issue’s early peek at the exhibitor list).

Elaut leads the way at the shared exhibit where Benchmark and Coast to Coast will also have two booth spaces of their own. Among the new products will be Elaut’s Willy Wonka, Coast to Coast’s Lollipop Lane and Benchmark’s updated Fireball (see the Spotlight Feature in the upcoming March issue for a a look at this and other Benchmark games).

The Vegas show is still building, especially in the VR Pavilion. If you haven’t made plans to go, you should! The pre-tradeshow day of education has a strong lineup and the exhibit aisles are sure to be packed with great new products for routes and game rooms. Throw in the tremendous networking capabilities and it’s a must-attend event!

Be sure to check out the new app that will give Expo attendees an interactive floor plan of the show, a full schedule, a planner and a place for notes throughout the whole event. Find it on the Apple app store or Google Play.