Embed Completes Installations in Kazakhstan, Russia

Embed has recently teamed with a successful FEC chain, Funky Town, to deploy their cash management system in Almaty, Kazakhstan and Moscow, Russia. Embed worked with EMC LLP, a top operator in the region which works in seven FECs in Kazakhstan, with the new FEC in Moscow being their first out of their home country.

“When we decided to upgrade our current card system, we looked at all the card systems,” said EMC’s founder, Igor Novikov. “We chose Embed because it is the most modern card system on the market. The Embed system has the best software, reliability and stability. The system allows us to actively utilize the loyalty program and receive reports in a very convenient manner. Their technical support team is very professional as well.”

Andrea Bisi, Embed’s Director of New Business Development, said, “Funky Town is a very experienced chain of quality FECs in the region. The management has long experience, solid development projects and a clear vision on their operation style. It is a pleasure to work with them and assist to bring their chain to the next level.”