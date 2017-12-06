Embed Adds New Installations Manager

Embed has hired David Teitelbaum as its new Installations Manager. His chief responsibilities include ensuring that all Embed system installations run smoothly and efficiently, and that FEC customers and other users get high-level service.

Teitelbaum hasn’t spent much time in the out-of-home entertainment industry, but has provided implementation and support services for the past 27 years for companies including American and United Airlines, as well as physicians’ offices and surgery centers.

“In visiting multiple out of home entertainment facilities with my family, from birthday parties to spending a rainy Saturday, I was always intrigued by the systems I knew existed behind the scenes. The accomplishments to come have me excited and I’m looking forward to this new and intriguing challenge. Plus, according to my teenage boys, I’ve become the coolest dad in town since my work now involves video games!” Teitelbaum said.

Embed’s Director of Sales Matthew Harrison added, “We’re pleased to have someone of David’s caliber as our new Installation Manger. His commitment to excellence and years of experience make him a great asset to our team.”