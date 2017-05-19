Elaut Brings On Jim Noll

Elaut has added Jim Noll as its U.S. Director of Equipment Sales and Support, taking over responsibilities for all Elaut group product lines across the country. With 27 years of experience in the amusement market, the transition should go smoothly as Noll readies to take on the new role.

“We are excited to have Jim join the team as his experience in amusement sales, service and operations will be a true asset to the Elaut group of companies,” said EVP Steven Paris.

Added CEO Glenn Kramer: “We are delighted to welcome Jim into the fold at this exciting time in our industry. We look forward to further growing and developing our platform of distributor networks across the states and the globe,”

