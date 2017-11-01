Editorial – November 2017

Editorial

On Sept. 27, while driving home from work on the Ventura Freeway in Los Angeles, my car was rear-ended by a mystery driver who’s still at large at the time I write this. I really don’t know how seriously the California Highway Patrol might be investigating this (it’s a felony in this state to run away from a serious accident), but they took down all the information and maybe life will imitate TV and they’ll actually locate the dude.

I do know my car’s a total wreck and that I got all bruised up. But, I’m still alive with no broken bones, neck brace or wheelchair even though I was slammed into the freeway’s K-rail and then tossed across all four lanes of one of America’s busiest highways. I credit

God and the seat belt law that may have saved my life, and I really don’t care if they catch the dude who caused all the fuss because I’m not playing a harp right now.

Like a lot of drivers back in the days before seat belts weren’t required (and weren’t even in cars when I originally got my license), I didn’t like the inconvenience of the thing. But, I’m a grownup and I do what I’m told. There is not, however, a “seat belt law” for businesses other than the requirement to keep the company books up to speed for the IRS and to pay for such things as worker’s compensation insurance. I have thought about this before the accident, but now my responsibilities as publisher at my company have gotten a bit keener.

What exactly makes up a business seat belt? I’m not a game operator, but I think having a comfortable and efficient access to credit to buy new equipment comes to mind. I think treating the employees. . .especially the key ones. . .the way I’d want to be treated when it comes to things like benefits, and an occasional back pat when a job is well done is in order. Having a trusted financial advisor also comes to mind. So does a friendly insurance agent or broker, and a dozen other people who make up the support network every grownup businessman needs (just that “seat belt”).

Now, loyal readers of my editorials will know I’m gonna push attendance at the IAAPA show as one more link in the “seat belt,” and I don’t mind doing it. Granted, this is a busy, noisy, pushy kind of trade show, but there’s no denying that the product knowledge gained there at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando will be one of the more important assets everyone in the amusement business should have at hand as coin-op goes into its fall/winter season. So, buckle up!