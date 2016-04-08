Early Coin-Op Heavy Jack Mittel Passes On

Jack Mittel died April 16, 2016, after a short illness at age 86. Beloved husband of Judy for some 60 years, Jack was one of the kingpins of the Chicago manufacturing business during the period before, during and after the pinball and video booms of the ’70s and ’80s.

He worked in management and marketing positions at Williams, Gottlieb and Taito. Besides Judy, he’s survived by daughter Andrea and grandchildren Matt and Allyson.

On the more personal side, Jack dabbled successfully in foreign currency exchange and was a devoted football fan. He was also probably the slimmest man in coin-op, being extremely careful of his weight and what he ate. Bright as a penny, his wisdom was missed by many in the distributing community after retirement. May he rest in peace.