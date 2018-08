Stern Pinball has another Marvel-inspired pin on the way, with the company previewing the new Deadpool pin in a video teaser on Friday, Aug. 3. Stern’s preview doesn’t show a whole lot (it’s a real “teaser”), but did confirm a long-standing rumor that Deadpool. . .that crass anti-hero from the movie and comic world. . .will imbue Stern’s next pin with his money-making antics.

