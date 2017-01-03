D&B’s New Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Arcade Game

Dave & Buster’s revealed and debuted a new, exclusive arcade game over the holiday break at some of their locations: Rock ’em Sock ’em Robots. This familiar Mattel game transforms the iconic original toy into a gigantic, competitive machine, turning what were once six-inch red and blue robots into five-foot behemoths. The game debuted on Dec. 26 and will not be available outside of Dave & Buster’s.

For those unfamiliar with the game, it pits players against each other as they control dueling robots in a boxing ring, attempting to dodge their competitor’s punches while simultaneously looking to knock their opponent’s head off.

“RESE has proven to be extremely popular with our guests, immediately establishing itself as a top earner over the holiday period,” said Kevin Bachus, D&B’s SVP of Entertainment. “Adults seem to be drawn to the nostalgia of the property while kids are just overwhelmed by the size and spectacle — and everyone loves the actual gameplay.”

To see more of the gameplay, check out a video here.