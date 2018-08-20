Cummings Clenches Air Hockey World Title Again

Young paddle pro Colin Cummings has clenched another Air Hockey World Championship title first place. The 19-year-old has dominated the air hockey scene since emerging in 2015 to become the youngest World Champion ever, and his reign seems far from over. The World Championships were held July 27-29 at the Chapel Hills Mall in Colorado Springs. The event is sanctioned by the U.S. Air Hockey Assoc., organized by the Air Hockey Players’ Assoc., and sponsored by Valley-Dynamo and Gold Standard Games.

Cummings, a native of Beaumont, Texas, won his third USAA World title, losing just four games throughout the multi-day tournament. Coming in second was Vince Sauceda of San Antonio, third went to 11-time champion Danny Hynes of Houston. Hynes was followed by Avery Yebernetsky of Houston and Wil Upchurch of Dallas. To further prove his innate air hockey talent, Colin teamed up with his father Mike to win the Friday Doubles event. Finally, Sarah Weissman of Houston won the Women’s title. Learn more, watch videos of some of the tense matches and see photos at the association’s Facebook page.