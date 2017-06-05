Creative Works Installs Multiple Escape Rooms

Creative Works has completed three installations of its newly unveiled Infinite Escapes escape room attraction at Adventure Quest Laser Tag (Louisiana), Funopolis (Georgia) and Eastern Shore Lanes (Alabama).

Said Creative Works, “Escape rooms are exploding in popularity right now, and they are perfect attractions for experience-driven family entertainment centers.”

Creative Works currently offers two themes for their Infinite Escapes: Pharaoh’s Revenge, which is designed to be an ancient stone structure at an archaeological dig site, and Inventor’s Workshop, which recreates Victorian-era England with a steampunk twist. Creative Works installed the Pharaoh’s revenge theme for Adventure Quest Laser Tag and Funopolis, while Eastern Shore Lanes received both themes.

“We’re very happy with it,” said Suzanne Provenzano, owner of Adventure Quest Laser Tag. Marketing Director Mike Ward added, “We had a couple people say they forgot they weren’t actually in an Egyptian tomb. That’s been really cool to watch them be immersed in that environment and forget about everything else. That’s what it’s all about.”

“Our company has been building themed attractions for 20 years, and we love creating these memorable experiences for guests,” said Armando Lanuti, VP of Creative Works. “We’re looking forward to installing more of these attractions and announcing additional themes to our lineup very soon.”

For more information on the Infinite Escapes escape rooms, visit www.thewoweffect.com.