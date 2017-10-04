Cineplex Rolls Out Playdium Concept

Canada’s Cineplex entertainment and media company is announcing a “re-invention” of its Playdium concept, in hopes of re-imaging entertainment complexes in mid-sized communities across Canada. Playdium locations will be built with teens in mind, and accommodate that demographic along with the family and friends they bring.

Cineplex is a wide-ranging company with connections throughout multiple industries, including the familiar Player One Amusement Group. However, according to Cineplex Director of Communications Sarah Van Lange, Playdium will operate separate of P1AG’s amusement ties to the company.

“Playdium most certainly presents huge opportunities to incorporate and leverage our internal expertise with both Cineplex Digital Media and Player One Amusement Group, but it will operate as a separate business within the Cineplex family. Similar to the way that The Rec Room operates within our family today,” Lange said.

The centers will range between 30,000 – 35,000 sq. ft. and will be customized to fit the community they land in. Playdium locations will feature a selection of classic and new-to-market arcade games, as well as redemption games, interactive experiences like VR, play attractions like augmented climbing walls, bowling, rope courses and laser tag.

“Based on the response we are seeing from The Rec Room, there is tremendous potential to create a destination designed primarily for teens, young adults and also their families,” said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO of Cineplex. “Playdium is going to be a place where Canadian families will be able to play together and also enjoy and share a freshly made meal that is fun to eat.”

Approximately two-thirds of the complex will be dedicated to games and attractions for all skill levels and the other third will offer a range of fun and fresh food and beverage options. It will also have private rooms for birthday parties and special gatherings, as well as lounges for parents with views of the games floor.

Cineplex plans to open 10-15 Playdium locations in communities across Canada over the coming years, with its first planned for the Whitby Entertainment Centrum in Whitby, Ontario.