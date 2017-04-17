Chuck E. Cheese Turns 40

Founded by Nolan Bushnell in 1977, to say Chuck E. Cheese has been a successful franchise is a vast understatement. The chain now has over 500 stores in operation and is continuing to grow through acquisitions and new openings. Now, CEC is gearing up to celebrate its 40th birthday with some special offers.

From now until May 19, the company is offering 40 free tickets to kids who buy five or more dollars worth of food. Also, on May 19, CEC is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the most people using party blowers at the same time. Kids get a free slice of cake to help celebrate the birthday of one of the most successful entertainment franchises in history!

