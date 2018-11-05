CenterEdge Teams with FetchRev

CenterEdge and FetchRev are working together to integrate their products, combining CenterEdge’s POS with FetchRev’s marketing platform. The FetchRev system will be directly integrated into CenterEdge Advantage POS 19.1, allowing operators to automatically target guests with customized campaigns.

“Our clients are great at running their facilities, but often times that takes up most of their bandwidth, leaving little room for marketing — especially marketing that targets past guests,” said Marcus Mayer, CEO, CenterEdge Software. “With the new FetchRev integration, clients will have access to another way to make the most of their marketing efforts. From sending an actionable promotional offer to every new and current guest to launching a birthday party offer campaign to an entire customer database, accessing and marketing to guest information will be easier than ever before.”

“It is our mission at FetchRev to make it as easy as possible to succeed as a local business owner, and that starts with easy-to-use and reliable tools. That’s why we are thrilled to be partnering with CenterEdge, making it easier than ever for merchants to do business with their guests,” said Brandon Willey, CEO, FetchRev.

To learn more about the integration between CenterEdge Software and FetchRev, visit the CenterEdge team IAAPA, Booth 1846, or contact info@centeredgesoftware.com.