CenterEdge Hires Kimberly McPeek

CenterEdge Software has brought aboard Kimberly McPeek as its Support Manager. She joins the company with years of experience as a project manager for Verizon’s North Carolina location, where she managed a diverse product set across multiple carriers, along with service as the single point of customer orders and billing.

In her new role, McPeek will lead the company’s support team to meet customer service goals and service-level agreements. She will also manage and mentor staff, providing measurable evaluations and performance feedback.

“Our support team is the backbone to ensuring our clients’ needs are continuously fulfilled,” said Chris Johnson, CenterEdge COO. “We are happy to have Kimberly join our growing team and are confident that she will drive the support team in a direction that provides our clients with the best service possible.”