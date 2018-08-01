Calling All CEOs!

Each year, the AAMA’s charitable arm (AAMCF) produces an ad journal saluting the most recent winner of their Lifetime Achievement Award (Bay Tek’s Larry Treankler got it this time).

Now, they’re also going to include a “CEO Corner” in a special section of the journal where company toppers can expound on how much they appreciate Treankler’s contribution to the industry (an extra contribution to the AAMCF is required to participate).

The phone call squad who’ll be contacting coin-op’s heavies includes Bob Geshine, David Cohen and Allen Weisberg. Since 1983, the AAMCF has contributed nearly $1.5 million to over 125 mostly child-oriented charities.