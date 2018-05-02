C2C Installs Redemption Counters on the Shore

Coast to Coast execs say they have been busy on the prize showcase side of the biz. They recently installed its color-changing, linkable redemption counters in two FECs along the Jersey Shore, Jenkinson’s Boardwalk and Lucky Leo’s.

“Many of our customers expressed the desire for counters designed specifically for the amusement industry. We answered the call by engineering these from the ground up. Our counters are configurable with multiple lengths, corner styles and a back-wall showcase. The synchronized multi-color lightshow really becomes a focal point in any arcade,” said Coast to Coast’s Steve Paris.

Paris wasn’t the only one impressed by the company’s work, either. The lights are incredible, said Mike Dinnebeil of Jenkinson’s; Steve Whalen of Lucky Leo’s emphasized that repurposed counters, though cheaper, just don’t have the pizzaz and selling power of C2C’s.