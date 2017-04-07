Busy March For UNIS VR

Near the end of last month, UNIS installed its very first two-player Omni Arena VR setup at a U.S. location: Rule 3 near Columbus, Ohio. According to UNIS, the bowling center had seen success with its game room, and decided that Omni Arena would be a popular and appreciated addition.

Employees from UNIS’ VR amusement division, Fun VR Tech, assisted the Ohio FEC in the installation and training of Rule 3 employees. The system is now operational at this location.

As Fun VR Tech employees were finishing the installation in Ohio, others were readying for another install in Lima, Peru. The company assisted Happyland — reported to be one of the largest amusement operators in Latin America — with their installation and training for the attraction-sized, five-player version of Omni Arena.

Happyland has flown in several specialists from a variety of company’s departments for the training, in order to make sure that similar installations go smoothly around other regions of Latin America. This particular system will be installed in one of the top malls in Lima and will be featured in its own dedicated space.

UNIS reports that the installation was completed smoothly with all staff walking away equipped to perform their own training and deployment.