Buoyant AMOA State Meeting

From Jan. 25-27, 60 operators from 22 states gathered in San Diego for the annual AMOA State Association Meeting themed, “Together Towards Tomorrow.” This annual confab brings out the most active members of each state’s industry association, allowing for a sharing of ideas and updates concerning individual issues affecting operators around the country in different ways.

“We had a lot of first-time attendees,” said Lori Schneider, AMOA’s Exec. V.P. “A few new states were represented as well.” Hawaii was the newest state to participate at this year’s meeting, Schneider said, with operator Brad Wong of Reliable Vendors Co. leading the charge. Other states with increased interest included Arizona, Colorado and Wyoming

The meeting also saw strong representation from manufacturers, and the schedule of events included three factory panels geared toward new technology shaping the industry.

A lot of the talk throughout the meeting focused on cashless tech, especially the increased popularity of near-field communication (NFC) that is utilized in mobile payment. Gaming and the legalization of video lottery terminals continued to dominate discussions as well. Highly successful state groups also shared tips on member engagement.

Organizers are already planning 2019’s State meeting, to take place sometime in February in either San Antonio or Austin, Texas. “It’s a lot of information for one and a half days!” Schneider said. “But, the crowd left with the momentum to keep engaging in their states.”