BullShooter’s Busy Out On the Road

Arachnid’s BullShooter Tour made three stops in January and one in February, bringing the vaunted darts tourney to Texas, Indiana, Tennessee and Pennsylvania. A lot of top players competed in 11 main events for over $12,000, plaques and a Qualifying Card to the BullShooter Finals, taking place May 24-28 at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare in Rosemont, Ill.

The Texas BullShooter Regional was held Jan. 5-7 at the Crown Plaza Northwest in Houston. AVS Companies co-sponsored the event. Players came from Oklahoma, Mississippi, Kentucky, Alabama, Texas and, impressively, Canada! To the right are the Texas Women’s Doubles Champions Ratonda Irby and Dawn Washington.

The Indiana Regional was held Jan. 19-21 at the Wyndham Indianapolis West. The event was co-sponsored by Shaffer Distributing. Players came from Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Kentucky and Michigan.

The Tennessee BullShooter Regional took place January 26-28 at the Holiday Inn World’s Fair Park in Knoxville. The Regional was co-sponsored by Betson Southeast, Legacy Coin Operated Dist. and Player One Brady.