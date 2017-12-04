BullShooter Hits South Carolina, New York.

The BullShooter Tour is moving its way across the country, bringing out the best darters around. From Nov. 3-5, competitors in South Carolina converged on Myrtle Beach’s Ocean Dunes Sands Resort for a Legacy Coin-sponsored regional tournament. Camilla Bunnell made a name for herself, winning Women’s Singles, plus taking the trophies for Women’s Doubles and Women’s Doubles Combo with teammate Candi Ellis. Jeff Ruby took home first place in Men’s Singles Cricket, as well as winning Pro/Am Cricket with partner Joe Giordano.

The following weekend brought BullShooter to Grand Island, N.Y.’s Radisson Hotel Niagara Falls. The event was co-sponsored by Betson Advance Dist. Trish Grzesik swept the tourney clean with wins in every event she played in. Grzesik teamed up with Michelle Septak to win Women’s Doubles 301 and Combo, then took the Mixed Triples trophy with Steve Warnok and Tyler Rettie. Grzesik and Warnok also played Mixed Cricket for another win, with her fifth coming from the Women’s Singles event. Rettie and Warnok also teamed up for Pro Men’s Doubles 501 and Pro/Am Cricket, while Rettie went on to win Men’s Singles Cricket as well. Ryan Peach won the prestigious Pro Cricket Singles event.

All players who won money received a BullShooter Qualifying Card for the event’s finals next May 24-28, 2018. A whopping $140,000 is on the line at the five-day event.