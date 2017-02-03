BullShooter Gallops to Texas and Indiana

After the New Year, Arachnid’s BullShooter Tour made stops in Texas and Indiana, with the Texas regional setting record-breaking numbers. The event was maxed out with players coming from Oklahoma, Mississippi, and all over the Lone Star state to compete. Record numbers of players registered in all the main events, and the competition was tough. The event was co-sponsored by H.A. Franz and Co. (now part of the AVS Companies).

Alex Reyes was the big winner over the weekend taking home four championships and a second place prize. Jose Gonzalez won Men’s Singles, Kody Davis and Edgar Villatoro won Men’s Doubles 501, Rudy Tovar and Fidel Paiz won Men’s Cricket Doubles and Donnie Ramcharan and Leonard Gates won Pro Men’s Doubles 501.

The Indiana BullShooter Regional was held January 20-22 at the Wyndham Indianapolis West. The event was co-sponsored by Shaffer Distributing, and players came from Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Indiana to compete for over $10,000 and a Qualifying Card to the BullShooter Finals over Memorial Day weekend.

Doug Schoultheis won two championships in Pro Men’s Doubles 501 with Charles Smith and Pro/Am Cricket with Peter Nicoll. Matthew Haynes, Jeff Cohee and Mary Beth Collins won Mixed Triples and Mary Beth and Jeff won Mixed Cricket. The singles champions are Aleathal Garrett in Women’s Singles, James Eichorst in Men’s Singles and Jeremiah Millar in Pro Singles.

Tennessee’s BullShooter regional was held on Jan. 27, while Pennsylvania will host a tourney on Feb. 10. For more information on BullShooter, click here.

