BSR Blows Barrymore’s Away With Customized Attraction

CJ Barrymore’s, a storied FEC with a long history in fun, recently raved about a sitdown meeting with Bob’s Space Racers team during last year’s IAAPA show, and the ultimate result of that meeting. The FEC just took delivery of its newest attraction, a glowingly popular BSR Whack a Mole group game from BSR’s arsenal. The game is fully customized for the location, with an unmissable topper emblazoned with the FEC’s name.

CJ top Rick Iceberg couldn’t be more pleased, “Our two teams sat down at IAAPA and dreamt up something truly special.” BSR’s Ron Malinowski adds, “Working with a world class operation like CJ Barrymore’s and in particular Rick is a true joy plus it demonstrates to our business what can be accomplished working as a team.”

In other BSR news, the company announced it will handle sales, parts and service for Emiliana Luna Park’s classic kids game, Fried Frogs, in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. The companies made the agreement regarding the popular carnival and theme park game at the recent DEAl show in Dubai. (BSR’s Jack Cook can be seen above shaking hands on the deal with Susanna Demaria of the Italian company.)