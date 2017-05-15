Brian Baumann Joins AVS

AVS Companies has announced a new addition to its sales team — Brian Baumann — who will focus on music and amusements sales out of their in Bloomington, Minn. His customer base will be operators in Minnesota, Wisconsin, North and South Dakota.

“Brian’s previous sales experience and fresh outlook on our industry made him a great candidate for this position,” said Sales VP Tony Shamma. “Our customers can expect him to be a valuable resource for customer service and product knowledge.”

Baumann earned a Bachelor Degree in Political Science and English from the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee. Before coming to AVS, he held sales positions at Medovations, NopSec and Healthcare Business Insights. Originally from Milwaukee, Brian now resides in Minnetonka with his wife Kelsey.

For more information on AVS, go to their website here.