Brain Tumor Claims Braverman

Multi-state bulk vending and kiddie ride operator Scott Braverman passed away July 28, 2017, after a brave battle with brain cancer. He was 65 and leaves his wife Betsy, son Jerry, daughter Natalie and a large extended number of close relatives. Services took place at the Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home in Chicago Heights, Ill.

The University of Wisconsin graduate managed the family-owned Century Corp./Kidzone vending and kiddie ride route which he’d partially built with his late partner Neel Clark. Donations in Scott’s name can be made to the American Brain Tumor Assn. A memorial celebration will be held at a date to be announced.