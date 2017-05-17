Black Hole Back in the Pipeline

The popular Valley-Dynamo Black Hole air hockey has resumed shipment this month. Newly introduced software and hardware upgrades improve the Black Hole’s reliability, says the factory, which adds that these upgrades are also available to current Black Hole owners. The company encourages those interested in an update to contact Valley-Dynamo Tech Support today. Black Hole can be ordered with a bill acceptor or card reader to suit your location’s unique needs.

You can see Black Hole in person at June’s Bowl Expo, or see more here.