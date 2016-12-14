Birthday University Schedules Another Year of Classes

Birthday parties are a staple for many in the amusement industry, bringing in hosts of gleeful kids ready and willing to spend their parents’ money on a fun night. But according to organizers of Birthday University, hosting the best possible birthday party for a group takes a lot of work.

For many, jumping into the role of party planner for what might be the most important day of the year for their guest is a daunting task. Birthday University is a step to help ameliorate that pressure, providing a multi-day workshop designed for party hosts that gives them the tools to enthuse, enjoy and multiply birthday bookings.

There will be four offerings of the class throughout 2017: Jan. 25-27 in Orlando, April 4-6 in Chicago, June 6-8 in Raleigh and Aug. 22-24 in Atlanta. For more information, and to enroll in any of the 2017 sessions, click here.