Big Buck & Pinball Combo Championship Set

Pixel hunters and pinball fans rejoice! Organizers of the Big Buck World Championship have set the stage for the tourney’s 10th annual event. This year, qualifying Big Buck Hunter players from around the world will get the chance to compete over $100,000 in cash and prizes at the Hard Rock Las Vegas from Oct. 27-28.

This year, organizers have teamed with other amusement industry mainstays Stern Pinball and the International Flipper Pinball Assn. Stern is bringing a brand-new Aerosmith Pro pinball machine to give away to the skilled winner of IFPA’s inaugural Heads-Up Pinball Championship. The pin tourney, which consists of unique head-to-head challenges with competitors playing simultaneously on two machines of the same title, will coincide with the main, hunting-themed event.

“We love the unique, fun challenge of this intense tournament,” said Gary Stern. “Pairing this IFPA event with the Big Buck World Championship makes for an incredibly fun weekend at the Hard Rock. We’re excited to see who takes home the gold and the Aerosmith Pro pinball machine!” he declared.

The public is welcome to attend the Big Buck event, but competitors had to have been honing their skills throughout the year in order to qualify. The event will once again be broadcast on Twitch.Tv, so fans of heated competition can get a look at the event from anywhere. Check here for more info on the Big Buck tourney, and here for registration info on the Heads-Up Pinball Championship.