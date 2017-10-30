Betson Plans Two-Day Portland School

The pros at Betson are gearing up to share their expertise with any interested industry members at the company’s two-day technical seminar hosted in Portland, Ore. The seminar runs Nov. 28-29, and will be led by industry experts from Betson with sessions covering game systems, digital multi-meters, basic electricity work, basic soldering techniques, game maintanence, wiring schematics, computer repair, basic LED repair and more.

The program costs $1,295 per person, and students leave with a multi-meter, ticket emulator, torx bits and other gadgets on top of the expert knowledge. The event is hosted at the Holiday Inn Portland Airport; the deadline to apply is Friday, Nov. 3.

For more information, contact Betson’s Sydney Waters at 800-987-4946 x 4400.