Betson Confirms Specialty Coin Buyout

On April 6, 2017, Betson Enterprises formally announced that they’ve bought the assets of Northwest coin-op’s Specialty Coin Products. The veteran dealership, headed by Mike McWilliams, will henceforth be known as Betson Specialty Coin and continue to maintain offices in Portland, Seattle and Salt Lake City. Said McWilliams:

“Several months ago when I began conversations with Betson’s Bob Geschine, I knew right off that they were the best fit for my company, my employees and, most importantly, for our customers. Like Specialty, Betson is first and foremost a distributing company. I’m looking forward to bringing all the great tools Betson has created to our clients and their facilities. It’s been a great pleasure working with Bob and his staff throughout this process. I’m very pleased to be part of this first class organization.”

Geschine, president of Betson’s parent company H. Betti Industries, called McWilliams “one of the most liked and respected people in our industry. Mike has built a great team, and we’re honored to be able to bring them into the Betson family,” he declared.

McWilliams will continue running the three Betson Specialty offices, insuring that it will be business as usual for the company’s customers. If they have any questions, they can reach him at 503/786-9200 or by email at MikeM@coin-opgames.com.

“We’re all quite excited about the new company and what we’ll be able to bring to our customers,” McWilliams concluded.