Berkshire/Firestone Take a Half Day to Give Back

Berkshire Bank and Firestone Financial, an affiliate of the bank, will be participating in its annual Xtraordinary Day, The Power of Giving Back event. The day gives all the company’s employees the chance to volunteer in the communities the company and its affiliates serve.

The second annual Xtraordinary Day, to be held on Wednesday, June 7, will see employees focusing on more than 60 different community projects with nearly 90 percent of employees participating, including all of Firestone Financials’ employees.

Firestone’s team will be landscaping and painting to get a New England Base Camp ready for summer programs, painting a family room in a local food pantry, sorting and packing groceries in another food bank, putting on some hard hats and building/landscaping at Merrimack Valley’s Habitat for Humanity and assembling basic needs packages and school packages for kids.

The event gets volunteers into the field in hopes of engendering a lasting desire in the company’s employees to continue to help those in need in their communities. For more information on Firestone, click here.