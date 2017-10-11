Barron Games Shows Tap That Speed Game

Tap That, the newest redemption piece from Barron Games, is a multiplayer speed and reflex game that’s sure to bring out the competitor in everyone! Combining the concept of two popular titles from Barron Games, QuadAir Air Hockey and Catch the Light Combo, Tap That lets up to four players compete for the high score.

Players face off as the clock counts down, once it hits zero buttons start lighting up and turning off. The player who can tap the buttons fastest gets the most points.

The game will be front and center at Barron Games’ IAAPA Expo booth #2015.