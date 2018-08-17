Barbershop Owner to Coin-Op

An arcade bar full of classic games just opened its doors in Dover, N. H., according to Fosters.com. Owner Josh Hynes says the business is the first of its kind in the area Ms. Pac-Man, Tetris and Super Mario Bros are just some of the games in the new arcade bar. There are also pinball machines and even Skee-Ball. Hynes owns two other businesses on Central Avenue in downtown Dover — both barbershops. One, in fact, is located next door to Tokens Taproom, and they will share a backroom that also has arcade games.

Hynes has been working on the space since Feb. 1, aiming to give it a 1980s feel. The walls were painted black with two red stripes that run the length of it, an homage to Atari. Another wall has a game of Tetris painted on it. Hynes also hired skilled technicians to refurbish the vintage machines. “I want the games to work perfectly and be well maintained,” he said.