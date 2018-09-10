Bank Account Closures, Security Highlight Class Roster at NAC Event

The National ATM Council (NAC) has finalized its seminar and workshop agenda for its upcoming tradeshow and convention. According to association officials, the line-up was created to address the most significant issues currently impacting the ATM industry. The National ATM Council (NAC) has finalized its seminar and workshop agenda for its upcoming tradeshow and convention. According to association officials, the line-up was created to address the most significant issues currently impacting the ATM industry.

The Las Vegas event, NAC 2018 – ATMs Across America, slated for Oct. 16-18, is currently on track to be the largest in the association’s history with officials reporting its educational program to be a major attraction for attendees.

“The educational outreach part of the conference has always been an important feature for our annual event,” said Bruce Renard, NAC’s executive director. “However, given the significant developments in the industry of late, our educational offerings have taken on an even greater level of importance.”

As Renard noted, highlighting this year’s event will be workshops and seminars focused on bank account closures, crypto currencies in the ATM space, and the potential for location-based gaming.

Among the topics currently on the education roster are:

Obtaining & Maintaining Bank Accounts for Your ATM Business – Best Practices/Guidelines & Options for ATM Vault Cash Sourcing/Management/Discussion on Available Sources of Funds for ATM ISOs/Affiliates

New Biz Opportunities & Potentials – Current/Future State Authorized & Terminal Based Retail Gaming & Sports Betting

Essentials on Bit Coin ATMs & Cryptocurrencies for ATM Providers – Current Rules of the Road and New Opportunities in Crypto for ATM ISOs & Affiliates

This year’s tradeshow will also see the return of the ATM Security Academy, featuring a line-up that includes Special Agent John Lapati, who will report on ATM-related crimes and crime prevention in the U.S. Lapati, a 15-year Secret Service and five-year U.S. Army veteran, has worked with a host of state, local and federal law enforcement agencies fighting financial crimes and identity theft. Other sessions will include:

“Security Musts” for Your ATM Cash Transport Vehicles ATM Providers/Armored Car Providers Share Best Tips & Insights

ATM Physical Security – Locks/Enclosures/Cash/Personnel A Broad Array of Top ATM (Security Experts Cover All the Latest Technologies/Techniques to Make Your Job Safer & More Secure)

In addition to newly renovated hotel rooms at Bally’s, NAC2018 attendees also have the option of value priced premium room accommodations available at Paris Las Vegas and Caesars Palace. For additional information visit the NAC website at: www.natmc.org