AVS Moves Into New Minnesota Digs

This coming Monday (Oct. 9), AVS Companies’ Minnesota branch will begin operating out of its new home in Burnsville, Minn. (1166 East Cliff Road, Burnsville, MN 55337). AVS bought Lieberman Distributing from Lieberman Companies in early 2016 and has been operating out of their headquarters in Bloomington.

“Now that we’ve had a chance to get acclimated to the market in Minneapolis, we’re excited to expand into our own space,” said AVS President Vince Gumma. “Our Burnsville facility will allow us to better serve the operators in the Twin Cities area and throughout the region in both sales and service.”

The nearly 10,000-square-foot facility will house a vending and amusement showroom, parts department, repair shops, warehouse and loading dock. Customers can contact the AVS Burnsville office at 763-712-6002.