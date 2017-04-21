AVS Adds Raw Thrills to Product Line

AVS Companies and Raw Thrills announced a new distribution partnership for Raw Thrills/Play Mechanix products, giving AVS customers the chance to purchase hit games like The Walking Dead Arcade, Big Buck Hunter HD and Cruis’n Blast from their local AVS office.

“AVS is a distinguished leader in the amusement industry,” said Eugene Jarvis, president of Raw Thrills. “We know that they will do a super job for us and help us expand our footprint.”

Mark Struhs, Raw Thrills Sales Manager, added, “There is a great deal of mutual respect between our companies and we are certain this will be a successful partnership for all.”

“Eugene and George [Petro] have been supplying the industry with hit games for decades,” said AVS President Vince Gumma. “We are pleased to be able to give our customers access to their next generation of top earning titles.”

AVS will also provide parts and service support for Raw Thrills games, and encourages customers to contact their AVS rep for pricing and availability. Visit AVS Companies online here.