ATM Group Sets Award Program

The ATM association (ATMIA) has created a new award to recognize outstanding marketing efforts in the industry. Called the ATMmys, the competition is open to all ATM industry participants; winners will be announced at the 2019 ATMIA U.S. Conference scheduled for Feb. 19 through 21, in Orlando, Florida.

Rebecca Hellmann, chairperson of their International Marketing Forum (IMF) and director of marketing at FCTI, said: “The IMF was designed to help our industry better promote itself by providing information and education about changing technology and strategies for reaching and communicating with our desired audiences. The ATMmys are an extension of this initiative — recognizing members of the industry that have taken this mission to heart.”

Each category – digital, content and video – will be judged by marketing experts with extensive experience in editorial, digital advertising and video. First, second, and third-place awards will be presented in each category; first-place winners will be invited to present their campaign in a post-show IMF webinar.

“The ATMmys is an opportunity for industry marketers to have their work reviewed by marketing professionals and celebrate the creativity that exists within our industry,” said Alicia Blanda, IMF co-chair and CEO of Blanda Marketing & Public Relations.

Submissions for the ATMmys competition must be received by Dec. 16. All must be from campaigns or promotions posted or displayed between Feb. 15, 2017, and Dec. 16, 2018. For information regarding the awards and the ATMIA tradeshow, visit www.atmia.com.