Art Attack Recreates the War of 1812

The Fort Fun Center got a major overhaul from theming experts at Art Attack. The companies announced their latest collaboration, installing Art Attack’s RUSH Laser Tag Arena at The Fort Fun Center in Amherstburg, Ontario.

This new RUSH Laser Tag Arena fits perfectly with The Fort Fun Center’s ideology, says Art Attack, adding that it’s “sure to raise the fun factor for all guests visiting the city of Amherstburg.” Working closely with the Art Attack design team, the fun center has brought this historic event back to life, using the theming to give guests a fun and educational experience all-in-one.