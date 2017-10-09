Arachnid’s BullShooter Kicks Off in Ohio & Wisconsin

The first regional in the new BullShooter season was held Sept. 15-17 in Cincinnati, after the planned first event in Florida was rescheduled due to Hurricane Harvey.

Attendees of the Ohio tourney were treated to 11 main events, with a $12,000 payout and more prizes. Wisconsin held its regional tournament the following week (Sept. 22-24) in Milwaukee. It was the largest tourney yet with over 200 players in attendance.

Players who placed in the money rounds received a qualifying card to the BullShooter Finals.

There will be a total of 12 qualifying rounds throughout the year, with others to be held in California, South Carolina, New York, Florida, Texas, Indiana, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Nebraska and Georgia. The now 33-year-old BullShooter Finals will offer over $140,000 to players, information on when and where the event will be held is coming soon. The next tournament comes to Newark, Calif., Oct. 20-22.