Arachnid’s BullShooter Kicks Off in Ohio & Wisconsin

The first regional in the new BullShooter season was held Sept. 15-17 in Cincinnati, after the planned first event in Florida was rescheduled due to Hurricane Harvey.

Ben Dersch (left) won four championships during the Wisconsin tourney. Here he is pictured with Elisha Rasor and Joshua Willms with their Mixed Triples plaques.

Attendees of the Ohio tourney were treated to 11 main events, with a $12,000 payout and more prizes. Wisconsin held its regional tournament the following week (Sept. 22-24) in Milwaukee. It was the largest tourney yet with over 200 players in attendance.

Players who placed in the money rounds received a qualifying card to the BullShooter Finals.

There will be a total of 12 qualifying rounds throughout the year, with others to be held in California, South Carolina, New York, Florida, Texas, Indiana, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Nebraska and Georgia. The now 33-year-old BullShooter Finals will offer over $140,000 to players, information on when and where the event will be held is coming soon. The next tournament comes to Newark, Calif., Oct. 20-22.

